Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour
- Published
Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy.
The union said violence or the threat of violence was unacceptable, and that not enough was being done.
Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.
Balloting in an individual school on such an issue is regarded as very unusual.
EIS Aberdeen local association joint secretary Heather Collie said teachers were well accustomed to dealing with pupil indiscipline and experienced a wide range of challenging behaviours throughout their working lives.
She said this was never a pleasant part of the job, but it was a "reality" for which teachers were trained.
"What will always be unacceptable, however, is where challenging behaviour escalates to become violence or the threat of violence against a member of teaching staff," she said.
"It is, unfortunately, the case that violence against teachers, both physical and verbal, perpetrated by a very small percentage of pupils, has become far too frequent at Northfield Academy.
"It is for that reason that Aberdeen EIS requested, and the EIS emergency committee authorised, a statutory industrial action ballot for our members at the school."
The EIS said a recent consultative ballot in the school showed strong support for a move to industrial action.
The ballot will close on 18 November.