UK's top young plumber set for world title bid in Germany
- Published
A former apprentice from Aberdeenshire is heading to Germany to represent the UK in the world plumbing finals.
Connor Cruden will be one of 20 national finalists at the WorldSkills event in Lahr next week.
The challenges include fault finding in a commercial bathroom and a speed test.
Mr Cruden won his place in the contest at the SkillPLUMB UK finals in 2019, where he was declared Britain's most accomplished apprentice plumber.
The competition was originally scheduled to take place last year in Shanghai, China, but was moved to Germany because of continuing Covid restrictions.
Mr Cruden grew up in Huntly, where his parents are farmers, and is now based in Turriff.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime his family and friends were very proud of him.
"It's great to finally be going to the competition," he said. "Everyone is super supportive, including my employer and Moray College where I studied."
The five-day event in the Black Forest will include two days to familiarise contestants with the tools to be used and three days of competing.
Mr Cruden said they would be scored on finding faults and giving the correct diagnosis.
"You get given the manufacturer's instructions and just go through all the workings of the appliance and see what it's doing and not doing," he added.
"It's going to be over 45 minutes and there could be up to 16 faults. You just imagine it's another day at work - you do it everyday on the job - just to relax."
Mr Cruden said his speciality was pipe-bending and he had been making regular visits to his coach, Ronnie Ferris, who is based in Newry, Co Down, to prepare for his world title tilt.
"It's always been my strong point in all the competitions I've done and it's something I can practice every day at work."
Mr Cruden completed his four-year plumbing apprenticeship in 2020 and now works for local business Cowie Plumbing and Heating.
His boss Garry Cowie said: "It was clear from the outset that Connor was an exceptional talent, able to absorb complex issues both rapidly and accurately.
"We were all very proud of his achievement in coming top in the 2019 SkillPLUMB UK finals and will be cheering him on all the way in Germany."
WorldSkills competitions for apprentices are designed to promote standards and skills across various industries.
'World class'
Neil Collishaw, CEO of the BPEC Group, which organises the SkillPLUMB competition, said Mr Cruden was a fantastic ambassador for the UK plumbing industry.
He added it was clear at the 2019 finals that he was "destined for greater things".
Mr Collishaw said: "We will be supporting Connor all the way at the WorldSkills international competition.
"His employer and former tutors should be extremely proud of his dedication, quality of work, and the standard of skills he is displaying, which truly is world class."