Man dies after falling from Aberdeen city centre car park
A man has died after falling from a car park in Aberdeen.
Relatives of Martin Crawford, 46, said they were "absolutely devastated" at his death on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to West North Street, but Mr Crawford, from the Bridge of Don area, died at the scene.
Relatives said in a statement it was an "accidental fall", adding: "We would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public that assisted Martin at this very difficult time."
They said he was a "very much loved member of our family".
A Police Scotland statement said: "Officers were called to a report of a man having fallen from a car park on West North Street.
"Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead.
"The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."