Damaged cable leaves Shetland cut off from mainland
- Published
Communications to Shetland have been completely shut down after a subsea cable was damaged.
Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut.
The force said phones, internet and computers were not usable and that officers were patrolling to try to reassure residents.
Repairs to another cable connecting Shetland and Faroe are ongoing after it was damaged last week.
BT Openreach has been contacted for a response.
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland affecting its connection to the main line.— Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 20, 2022
Phones, internet and computers are not usable.
Officers will continue to patrol the area and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/0wFYrHnmiE
Police Scotland is currently in talks with partners including the Scottish Fire and Recue Service and HM Coastguard to bring additional emergency support to the island.
Ch Insp Jane Mackenzie told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that police officers would be more visible on the island in the meantime.
She said: "We're still trying to work to establish the full extent of the problem - we know there are some telephone lines working, 999 lines are believed to be working and some mobile networks are still working.
"So anyone calling 999 should be able to do so from a mobile phone. What we would ask is if you have an emergency you should first try a landline or mobile to call 999.
"If that doesn't work, you should flag down an emergency service vehicle that isn't using their blue light or attend either a police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency."
Ch Insp Mackenzie urged the public not to use phone lines for non-urgent calls and to check on elderly or vulnerable people more frequently as assistance alarms may not be operating effectively.