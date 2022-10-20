Man charged following serious Aberdeen city centre crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a dramatic crash in Aberdeen city centre.
The car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday 11 October, with a 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman taken to hospital.
The man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Police had attempted to stop the car prior to the crash and the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).