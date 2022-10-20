Man charged following serious Aberdeen city centre crash
A man has been charged after a dramatic crash in Aberdeen city centre.
The car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday 11 October, and a 35-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken to hospital.
Police said the man had now been charged, and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The incident has already been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).