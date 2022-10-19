Woman, 82, killed in Orkney crash named
- Published
An 82-year-old woman who died following a two-car crash in Orkney has been named.
Whilma Hutchison, from Finstown, died in hospital following the accident on the A965 at Cursiter at about 18:40 on Saturday.
It involved a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf.
Mrs Hutchison, a passenger in the Discovery, was taken to Balfour Hospital, before being transferred to Aberdeen where she died on Sunday.
The driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, and the driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, were both treated at Balfour Hospital for minor injuries.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts remain with Whilma's family and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen either vehicle, including before the crash, to get in touch."