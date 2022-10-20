Aberdeen drug trafficker jailed for more than five years
- Published
A trafficker who distributed heroin and cocaine to dealers has been jailed after police seized £120,000 of drugs.
A court heard the 2kg of cocaine and a further kilo of heroin linked to James Townsley, 32, would have escalated in value once bulked out and sold.
Townsley admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs in Aberdeen between November last year and January.
He was jailed for five years and four months at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Prosecutor David Dickson said a house in the city's Craigievar Terrace was used as a warehouse.
He said: "The accused is a distributor of the drugs mentioned, supplying to others who then supply the drug at street level."
Defence solicitor-advocate Kris Gilmartin said that Townsley lost his job during the pandemic and became involved in the drugs operation.
He said: "His role was effectively as a middle man. On occasion he was directed to adulterate drugs with bulking agents."
Mr Gilmartin said Townsley had no influence over anyone above him in the drug supply chain and stood to make "a relatively small share of the profit".
Lord Summers pointed out that Townsley had a lengthy list of previous convictions, including one for possessing drugs with intent to supply which led to imprisonment in 2011.
"The offence you committed and to which you have pled guilty is a very serious one," he said.
The judge said he reduced the sentence from eight years due to the guilty plea.