Chase driver jailed after police officer badly injured
A dangerous driver who crushed a police officer after a high-speed chase has been jailed for three years.
Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019.
As Sgt Graeme Smith went to arrest Deans, the 25-year-old driver reversed into him, crushing the officer against his police Land Rover.
Sgt Smith - who screamed in agony - suffered multiple pelvic fractures.
Deans was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, after previously admitting driving dangerously and striking the officer to the danger of his life. He was also banned from driving for six years.
Judge Buchanan said the driving had been "truly appalling".
Ch Insp Andy Barclay of Police Scotland said of the case: "His actions that night were extremely reckless and resulted in the injury of one of our officers. The incident could easily have had far more serious consequences.
"The chief constable has made it clear that aggressive or threatening behaviour against Police Scotland personnel is simply not part of the job.
"We hope this conviction acts as a warning to others."
Advocate depute Gavin Dewar, prosecuting, previously told the court that police officers in Aberdeen spotted a Ford Fiesta with faulty lights in the early hours of 22 September 2019 on Donbank Terrace, with the accused sitting in the driver's seat staring at them.
Deans went on to Great Northern Road and officers began to follow but he then drove off at speed so the officers activated their blue lights and siren and gave chase.
The Fiesta then travelled at between 60mph and 80mph in 30mph zones and went through red lights.
The chase continued on to the B997, with Deans driving at between 70mph and 90mph, eventually reaching Newmachar, where his car turned and was lost sight of.
Tyres shredded
Several police units were deployed to find the Fiesta.
An inspector and Sgt Smith were on patrol in a Land Rover when the Fiesta passed in the opposite direction so they gave chase.
Authority was given by the strategic commander for the use of a stinger device to puncture the tyres.
Another officer deployed the stinger near Hatton of Fintray and the Fiesta passed over it, with the tyres seen to have begun shredding as it continued towards the village of Blackburn.
The stinger was retrieved and the officer joined the pursuit.
The Fiesta began slow significantly to about 30mph, and the officer overtook and began to decelerate. Meanwhile the Land Rover remained behind to contain it and try to bring the chase to a safe conclusion.
The prosecutor told the court: "Sgt Smith exited and approached the driver's door to effect an arrest.
"Before Sgt Smith reached the door, the accused reversed, striking Sgt Smith with the front offside wing and wing mirror, forcing him backwards and crushing him against the Land Rover.
"Graeme Smith began screaming in agony."
Deans started to drive off again and the officer fell to the ground. However the Fiesta by now had no working tyres and came to halt, and Deans was arrested.
Mr Dewar said X-rays showed the officer suffered multiple pelvic fractures.
"He continues to suffer from chronic pain," he told the court. "He has required adjustments to his home."
Defence counsel Bill Adam said the plea had been tendered on the basis Deans had no intention to strike the officer.