King Charles meets refugees settled in Aberdeen
- Published
The King has met families from Afghanistan, Ukraine and Syria who have settled in Aberdeen.
They included the Vesal family from Afghanistan who were given a home last year by a woman moved by their plight.
Burhan Vesal had been an interpreter for British forces. He and wife Narcis and son Sepehr were given a home by local woman Helga Macfarlane.
King Charles was told of the programme to re-settle refugees in Aberdeen during a reception in the Town House.
Aberdeen has resettled about 1,000 Ukrainian refugees, with capacity for more.
About 170 Afghan refugees are currently staying in two hotels.
And about 30 Syrian families have also been resettled in the Granite City since 2014.
The King heard personal stories from families about their evacuation, their arrival in Aberdeen and some of the challenges they have faced.
Mr Vesal said of his family's arrival from Afghanistan: "I had heard great things about Aberdeen, its people and the community. We feel blessed to have found good support here.
"My son has made many friends in school and my family is very happy here."
Inna Skvortsova was also there.
The 34-year-old former tour operator fled Kyiv after the Russian invasion and now works in a welcome hub which offers emergency accommodation.
"I would like to dedicate myself to help because I can contribute myself," she said.
'Compassion and generosity'
"Maybe my skills from my previous job and experience can be useful. I want to do something good."
She described meeting the King as an honour.
Lord-Lieutenant Dr David Cameron, who accompanied the King during his visit, said: "We were greatly honoured to share with King Charles III how we as a city have responded to devastating world events.
"It was especially moving for the King to hear first-hand from some of those who have suffered directly as a result of conflict across the globe; those who have lost their homes and more.
"Thanks to the compassion and generosity of Aberdeen's organisations and residents, we have been able to extend the steadying and loving hand of friendship in welcoming them to our city."
Before the King's departure, a choir made up of school children, university students and some of the refugee families sang The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen.
On his arrival earlier he also took time to shake hands with members of the public who had gathered outside.