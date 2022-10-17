Business summit on reversing fortunes of Aberdeen's Union Street
- Published
An emergency summit aimed at reversing the declining fortunes of Aberdeen's Union Street is to be held next month.
Union Street runs through the heart of the Granite City and was once its flagship retail zone.
Like many other high streets in Scotland, shops have been closing and units are lying empty.
Business-led initiative Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce will seek views on 9 November.
It comes as the city council carries out a public consultation on its long-term masterplan for the city centre.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said the masterplan showed "promising potential for major improvement" but the aim was to hear ideas which could be taken forward for short-term improvements.
"There is a growing concern that if we don't act now, it will become almost impossible to attract any organisations to fill the growing number of vacant units that would revitalise the city centre's main artery," he said.
"The purpose of the summit is to consider short and medium-term solutions, both temporary and permanent, that can breathe new life into Union Street, helping it regain its place as a vibrant thoroughfare and realise its true potential.
"We need to think more laterally and creatively to come up with solutions that quickly improve the look and feel of our main high street before it's too late."
In a statement, the city council said it was committed to investing in the city centre.