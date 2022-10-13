Closed Aboyne Community Hospital ward to reopen at end of month
- Published
The ward at Aboyne Community Hospital which was temporarily closed due to nursing staff shortages is to re-open at the end of the month.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) said in August that the closure was due to staffing issues across three in-patient wards in the Deeside area.
AHSCP said it now had the staff in place to soon re-open the ward.
South Aberdeenshire partnership manager Janine Howie thanked everyone involved.
AHSCP had described the temporary closure as a "very difficult decision".
During the closure, staff from Aboyne were working to support the two wards at Glen O'Dee Hospital in Banchory.