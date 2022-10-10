King Charles to thank Aberdeenshire community for Queen's death support
King Charles will visit an Aberdeenshire village on Tuesday to thank the local community for its support after the death of the Queen.
Along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, he will attend a reception in Ballater, a few miles from Balmoral where the Queen died in September.
Hundreds of people were involved in the delivery of the events which followed.
They included local farmers who formed a tractor tribute at Banchory for the coffin cortege.
The King and his wife will hear of the extensive planning implemented in the north east of Scotland following the death of the Queen.
At the reception, they will meet people including council workers and volunteers who were involved.
They are also expected to meet riders and horses who lined the route of the cortege as it travelled from Balmoral.
They will also view a display of media coverage and images.
The Royal Family has strong links with the local area. Many in the community of Ballater, less than eight miles from Balmoral, said they considered the Queen to be more of a friendly neighbour than a monarch.
Ballater was badly hit by flooding in 2015 when the River Dee burst its banks during Storm Frank.
The Queen later met residents who had been affected, and praised local relief efforts.