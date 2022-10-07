Man charged after motorcyclist badly injured on A95 in Moray
A man has been charged after a 21-year-old motorcyclist was badly hurt in a crash in Moray.
The two-vehicle collision, involving a grey Volvo S90 and an orange KTM bike, happened on the A95 near Marypark at about 15:30 on Thursday.
The rider suffered serious injuries and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said a 45-year-old man had been arrested and charged.
Anyone who has dashcam footage or any information that may assist is asked to contact police.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
