Man dies in A90 Balmedie crash and three taken to hospital

A 91-year-old man has died and three people including a toddler have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai happened on the A90 north of Balmedie at about 09:35 on Thursday.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene.

The three in the Nissan - an 18-month-old boy, a woman aged 26 and a 41-year-old man - were taken to hospital.

They were being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

