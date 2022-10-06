Fishing crew rescued after boat sinks off Fair Isle following collision
The crew of a fishing vessel have been rescued after their boat sank off Fair Isle following a collision with another vessel.
Shetland Coastguard were alerted about midday that the boat was in trouble about 45 miles (72km) south east of the island.
Coastguards said the eight crew abandoned ship to a life-raft after the collision.
They were airlifted safe and well by rescue helicopter to Sumburgh Airport.
Max Rimington, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Commander with HM Coastguard, said: "The crew did the right thing by having an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) onboard which helped guide the response.
"We are so thankful everyone is accounted for and grateful to the crew, and the nearby vessels which responded, for helping us achieve a good outcome."
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has been informed.