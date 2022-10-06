Christmas Day Aberdeen rapist jailed for seven years
A man who raped a woman on Christmas Day in Aberdeen has been jailed for seven years.
Former serviceman Kevin Gilchrist, 41, had been convicted following a trial.
Gilchrist preyed on the woman between 2018 and 2020. He raped his victim at a house in the city on 25 December 2019.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Richardson told the first offender: "Your actions have caused the complainer to suffer significant and continuing harm".
He was also found guilty of sexual and physical assaults.
Gilchrist, who had been remanded in custody at the end of his trial, observed proceedings via video link from prison.
Defence advocate Gareth Jones KC told the judge that he continued to maintain his innocence.
'No remorse'
Mr Jones said: "His position is one of continued denial. However, he understands that the type of disposal he will receive is not the focus of today's hearing - he understands that today's hearing will focus on how long the custodial sentence will be.
"As a consequence of his position, there is little I can say. The most significant point I can advance on his behalf is that he has no previous convictions."
Lord Richardson said: "You continue to deny any wrongdoing and you express no remorse for your actions.
"I take into account that you have no previous convictions. I also take into account that you have served in the armed forces.
"However, it is clear to me that I must impose a lengthy custodial sentence."
Gilchrist was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.