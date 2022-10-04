Erland Cooper: Musician's 'planted' tape found in Orkney
The only copy of a new album by an Orkney-born musician which he buried at a secret location has been discovered.
Erland Cooper "planted" the recording in peaty soil in Orkney last summer.
He then posted clues on his website, but said if no-one found it he would dig it up himself and release the music in 2024, no matter how changed the recording was.
Now Victoria and Dan Rhodes from Kirkwall have found the soggy spool of magnetic tape, buried in Stromness.
Erland Cooper's music is inspired by the history and landscape of Orkney and his latest project attempted to take things further and get the peat and rain of the islands to play their part along with the musicians.
The idea was to let the recording "decompose" in the soil and release the record, no matter how much it had changed after being buried and exposed to the peat and rain.
The couple who discovered it told BBC Radio Orkney they had been to Burger Hill near Evie and to the island of Rousay, before getting on the right track.
"We had a week off a few weeks ago", Victoria Rhodes said, "and we thought 'this week we're going to try and actually find it'."
In the end there were a couple of crucial factors.
"He mentioned it was to commemorate George Mackay Brown, based in Stromness ... and also 'Under Brinkie's Brae', obviously."
That was the title of a weekly column the Orcadian poet, novelist and dramatist contributed to The Orcadian newspaper. So the two set off to walk the granite outcrop which dominates the skyline of Orkney's second town.
"We were just walking around the hill there", Victoria explained. "It wasn't all that long. We were a little bit apart. He was walking down looking up at the rocks and I was above them, looking down. And it was Dan, actually, that found the carved stone."
Dan added: "It was kind of disbelief for a moment. Then I thought 'I'd better shout her. We want to find it together'.
"It was really exciting. Here was this feeling of 'should I actually be doing this? Should I dig it up?' Because this is the end of our hunt.'"
Erland Cooper said he was delighted, but surprised, that the couple found his recording.
"I didn't expect anyone to find it. I thought maybe somebody walking their dog might find this peculiar stone and not know what it meant, and maybe find it that way.
"But I really didn't expect the level of determination, commitment, wit, and wisdom of Dan and Victoria.
"And many others that have had some interest, as far flung as Australia and Paris, and places like that.
"But I'm so pleased that Dan and Victoria have found it."
'So precious'
The spool of tape is rusty, with small roots apparently growing through it. But it contains the only copy of Erland Cooper's work, after he deleted all the original digital sound files in the studio.
And he intends to release the work as changed, even distorted or erased, by being buried. Peat and rain become collaborators. He said that after he composed the music, it is decomposed and recomposed.
"I understand what these elements might have done to the tape to create artefacts of sound," he said. "It might have completely erased the tape, of course.
"And what's really fantastic now, for me, is just how precious it is now.
"This thing that I cast into the soil, covered with a biscuit tin, and then put a violin on top, has now become so precious, having spent a long dark winter under the soil."