Man given unpaid work over racist Celtic comments
- Published
A man who shouted racially aggravated comments at Celtic players during a match with Aberdeen has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Ian Stewart, 55, was heard making the "abusive and derogatory" remarks during an evening match at Pittodrie on 9 February this year.
He previously admitted a breach of the peace which was racially aggravated.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Stewart was sentenced to a community payback order with 160 hours of unpaid work.
The court was previously told that when Stewart arrived at the midweek game he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, before making the comments.
Fiscal depute David Rogers said that during the game he was behaving in an aggressive manner towards the Celtic fans.
He was later heard shouting comments at two players which were perceived to be racist.
Celtic won the game 3-2.