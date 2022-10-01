Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
By Huw Williams
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned.
The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated.
The Church said the suspension did not imply there had been any misconduct.
Bishop Dyer has said that she faced "significant bullying and harassment" since taking up the role in 2018.
The suspension was announced in August, but almost immediately set aside when the bishop said she intended to appeal.
That process has been delayed twice - firstly because one of the parties said they needed more time to prepare their case, and again in September after the death of the late Queen.
The seven bishops of the church make up an Episcopal Synod - the body that decided on the appeal. Bishop Dyer was not allowed to vote on her own case and the Primus or Senior Bishop, Mark Strange, who imposed the suspension could not vote either.
Dr John Armes, Bishop of Edinburgh, will serve as Acting Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney while the complaints are considered by the church's Preliminary Proceedings Committee. It will assess if they should be thrown out, or go on to be decided by a church trial held under the provisions of its Canon law.
Last year, a report into allegations of bullying against Bishop Dyer recommended she leave her role, after finding that her diocese was suffering from "systemic dysfunction".
A separate document has been submitted to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator, alleging concerns about finances and governance in the diocese.