Aberdeen Royal Infirmary asks non-emergencies to stay away
- Published
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's emergency department is asking patients with non-urgent conditions to stay away because it is under "extreme pressure".
The hospital has urged the public to help staff and critically ill patients by keeping numbers down.
Executive nurse director June Brown has instead asked non-emergency patients to call NHS24.
She said that "cases are being triaged as normal" with life-saving treatment the "absolute priority".
Sandra MacLeod, portfolio lead for unscheduled care and medicine, added: "Anyone who is not facing a life-threatening situation may well be redirected to another NHS service or face extremely long waits."
She thanked staff for working incredibly hard under continued pressures and said they were "nothing short of heroic".
Ms MacLeod added: "We'd also thank the public for their continued support and patience at this extremely difficult time - we really do need you to play your part in supporting us now more than ever."
NHS Grampian tweeted on 26 September that hospitals across health board region were facing extreme pressure and urged the public to only attend emergency departments if critically ill.
🧵 Important thread 🧵— NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) September 26, 2022
Hospitals across Grampian are facing “extreme pressure” and the public is being urged to “play their part” in assisting staff and critically ill patients.