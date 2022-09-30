Disruption continues at Elgin hospital after pipe leak
- Published
Some surgeries at a Moray hospital continue to be disrupted following a leak from a drainage pipe last month.
Three operating theatres at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were affected and although the pipe was fixed, no elective surgery has taken place since.
NHS Grampian said work still needed to be done to ensure two theatres were safe to use.
The health board said that could take up to six weeks. Emergency surgery is continuing at the hospital.
Chief officer for health and social care, Simon Bokor-Ingram said the situation was "disappointing".
Figures for June and July showed a total of 157 elective surgeries were carried out at Dr Gray's.
Last month, the pipe was dislodged and caused a significant issue at the hospital.
As well as affecting the three theatres, its birthing pool was also temporarily unavailable because the problem had affected the room's toilet and shower.