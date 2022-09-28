Fake Ellon shotgun robber jailed for five years
A convicted killer who left shop staff fearing for their safety during a robbery with a fake shotgun has been jailed for five years.
Mark Junor, 46, targeted the McColl's shop in Ellon in February and left with 40 cigarettes and £270.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Junor admitted brandishing an imitation firearm at two staff members and robbing them.
He had been jailed for six and a half years in 2010 for culpable homicide.
The court heard the item used for the Aberdeenshire robbery was actually two metal barrels tied together with tape.
Prosecutor Chris McKenna said Junor was wearing a flat cap, a blue surgical mask and a dark knee-length jacket.
He approached the staff members with something which they thought was a shotgun.
Mr McKenna told judge Lord Sandison: "He asked 'can I get 40 Lambert and Butler (cigarettes)?' The accused then said something similar to 'sorry. But I am going to need you to give me the money.'
"He produced a black item described by the witnesses as two metal poles with black tape on them.
"Both witnesses believed the item to be a double-barrelled shotgun. Part of the item was concealed by the accused's jacket."
'I'm not dangerous'
He said the accused grabbed the two packets of cigarettes and said: "I'm not dangerous. I'm just desperate."
Defence counsel David Moggach said that Junor was unable to explain why he committed the robbery.
He explained: "It is bizarre. I've never came across anything like this before. Mr Junor is unable to provide any explanation for why he did this.
"He didn't need the money as he was on benefits at the time. He seems to have taken a notion to rob the shop and he went away and tied together these two pipes to give the impression to the witnesses that he was in possession of a shotgun."
Passing sentence, Lord Sandison said: "These workers were left terrified by your actions.
"Had you been convicted following trial, the sentence of the court would be one of seven and a half years. However, given your plea, this term will be discounted to one of five years."
Junor was jailed in September 2010 for the culpable homicide of Martyn Stewart, 28, in November 2009 in Peterhead.
Junor and a co-accused wanted to get heroin from the victim, but a fight ensued and he died from stab wounds.