Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen.
He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
The road remained closed between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace on Sunday for a collision investigation.
Police Scotland said that no other vehicles were involved.
Sgt Lesley Morrison, of Elgin Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased's family at this difficult time.
"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch."