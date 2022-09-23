Orkney ferry passengers launch injuries legal bid over grounding
Ferry passengers who claim they were injured when a ferry ran aground in the Pentland Firth have launched a legal bid for compensation.
Pentland Ferries' MV Alfred grounded on the island of Swona in July, during a crossing to Orkney with 84 passengers and 13 crew on board.
Some of the six people taking legal action say they suffered fractured bones, sprains and soft tissue damage.
Pentland Ferries said it would not comment on the compensation cases.
Lifeboats were dispatched to Swona, which is uninhabited, on 5 July after the MV Alfred ran aground.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person had to be taken to hospital in Kirkwall.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed in July that it had launched an investigation into the incident.
Lawyers at Digby Brown said the passengers' legal proceedings were at an "early stage".
Mark Gibson, partner and head of the firm's and travel department, said he had been told of passengers suffering injuries including "fractures, sprains and soft tissue damage".
He added that as well as physical issues, some of those on board could have suffered "unreported" injuries "including those who suffered psychiatric harm".
Pentland Ferries said it "continues to co-operate fully with the MAIB's ongoing investigation and, as such, it would not be appropriate to make further comment at this time".