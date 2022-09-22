Three aircraft targeted by laser on approach to Aberdeen
- Published
Three aircraft have been targeted by a laser on approach to Aberdeen International Airport in the past week.
Police Scotland said such incidents were "extremely dangerous" and could have tragic consequences.
Insp Hamish King said their information so far suggested that the laser was coming from the Northfield area of the city, possibly close to Auchmill Golf Course.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.
Insp King said: "Those responsible could be arrested and prosecuted, with the courts taking a serious view of such incidents."
Aberdeen International Airport said in a statement: "Targeting an aircraft with a laser pen is a criminal offence and those convicted of doing so could face up to five years in prison.
"Incidents such as this are extremely dangerous and could lead to a catastrophic loss of life."