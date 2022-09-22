Overboard skipper did not have adequate locator beacon, says MAIB
A creel boat skipper lost overboard did not have an adequate personal locator beacon, a report has said.
Fraserburgh fisherman Joe Masson, 73, was last seen on his creel boat near Cairnbulg Harbour last October.
The alarm was raised when the boat was overdue. His body was not found.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the vessel was not fitted with an emergency position beacon and the skipper had a personal locator beacon which did not meet regulations.
A major air and sea search led to the discovery of the Goodway's upturned hull but the skipper was not found.
The report said it was thought he fell overboard while trying to free creels that had become stuck on rocks on the seabed.
It was not known if Mr Masson was wearing a personal flotation device.
The vessel was not equipped with an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) and the personal locator beacon (PLB) did not meet the regulatory requirement to transmit to satellites on 406MHz.
The MAIB said in other circumstances a distress signal may have been sent to the Coastguard that would have initiated earlier search and rescue operations, and possibly saved Mr Masson's life.
Mr Masson had worked on a wide variety of commercial trawlers throughout his 50-year fishing career.
He had always owned a small fishing boat for use as a hobby and to earn extra money between commercial trawling trips.
The MAIB said single-handed fishing was known to be high-risk, and advised fishermen to follow industry guidelines to minimise the chance of being pulled overboard.