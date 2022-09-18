Motorcyclist, 44, dies in hospital after crash near Oldmeldrum
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a road crash near Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.
Police said the accident, which involved an orange and white KTM bike, happened at about 19:15 on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road.
The 44-year-old, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but later died.
No other vehicles were involved but officers have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage and our thoughts are with the rider's family at this difficult time.
"It is believed the motorcycle travelled along the A947 from Aberdeen towards Oldmeldrum and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle prior to the collision to get in touch."