Man arrested after woman found dead on roundabout
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen.
The unnamed woman's body was discovered on a roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday.
Police Scotland confirmed they were treating the death as suspicious.
ScotRail said that all rail services on the nearby Inverness to Aberdeen line were closed and disruption is expected until 13:00 on Sunday.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Stoneywood Road, Dyce, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.
"This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community."
Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact officers.