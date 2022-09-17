Pylon struck by antenna suspended from helicopter
A helicopter carrying out a survey in a search for minerals in Aberdeenshire caused a power cut after it collided with an electricity pylon.
The electromagnetic monitoring loop, suspended below the helicopter, struck a pylon near Balmedie on Saturday.
There are reports that electricity has been disrupted for as many as 1,000 homes in the area.
Aberdeen Minerals Limited said it was aware of an incident that has led to a power outage.
A spokesman said: "Reports that this was a result of the geophysical array colliding with a power line are being investigated by the company and its contractors.
"We can confirm that the helicopter is safely on the ground.
"Flight operations have been suspended, pending liaison with the relevant authorities."
BBC Scotland has contacted energy firm SSE for comment.