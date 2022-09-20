Man in court on murder charge over woman's death in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a woman in Aberdeen.
The body of Jill Barclay, 47, was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, Dyce, close to the Marriot Hotel, early on Saturday.
Relatives said she was a "deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter".
Rhys Bennett, 22, of Ballingry, Fife, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Ms Barclay worked for energy services company Petrofac.
The company's Nick Shorten said in a statement: "Jill was a much loved and respected member of Petrofac's team here in Aberdeen.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her children, partner, and wider family at this truly heart-breaking time. We will do everything we can to support them."