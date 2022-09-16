Driver dies after three-car collision near Westhill
A driver has died after a three-car collision in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A944 near Loch of Skene, Westhill, at about 11:45 on Thursday.
Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended but the 66-year-old male driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of one of the other cars was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Insp Lorraine Mackie said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly a man died and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
"We are keen to trace the driver of an HGV who would have been travelling west on the A944 prior to the collision. The driver may be able to assist with inquiries."
The road was re-opened at about 22:30.