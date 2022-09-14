Aberdeen man, 89, defrauded out of six-figure sum
A man has been arrested and charged after an 89-year-old was defrauded out of a six-figure sum.
Police Scotland said that the pensioner, a man from Aberdeen, was the victim of "cyber-enabled fraud" in May 2022.
A 46-year-old man from the London area was charged in connection with cyber fraud and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
Det Sgt David Williamson said: "We treat all reports of cyber-enabled fraud with the utmost seriousness and recognise the impact that financially-motivated crime has on our communities.
"Organised crime groups use technology to target and exploit vulnerable individuals in their own homes, however by working with law enforcement partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt these activities."