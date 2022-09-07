Woman charged following Aberdeen dog attack
A woman has been charged after four people were taken to hospital following a dog attack in Aberdeen.
Police were called to a property in the city's Crown Street on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 25 and 27, and two women, aged 55 and 57, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland later said the 57-year-old woman had been charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
The dog has been left in the care of the Scottish SPCA.