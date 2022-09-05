Woman, 84, dies in hospital after assault in Forres
An 84-year-old woman has died in hospital after being seriously injured in an incident in Moray.
Police said they were called to an assault in Oyster Catcher Close, Forres, on Sunday 28 August. A cordon was set up around a property.
She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she died on Saturday.
Scott McCulloch, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court last week charged with attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.