Drunk man breached security fence at Aberdeen Airport
A man climbing over a high fence guarding Aberdeen Airport has been described by a sheriff as an "extraordinary" breach of security.
Ryan Duncan, 39, was said to be completely inebriated when he got into the restricted area, near planes, in March last year.
He got over what was described as a 2.5m fence (8ft) which also had half a metre (1.6ft) of barbed wire.
He admitted breaching the Aviation Security Act and was given unpaid work.
Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court an airport worker noticed a person near parked planes at about 22:00 on 10 March last year.
He did not recognise the man, who was dressed in black, and it caused alarm.
'Complete state of inebriation'
Mr Rogers said the worker challenged the man, who started to mumble incoherently, and he raised the alarm.
Defence lawyer Mike Monro said Duncan had managed in his "complete state of inebriation" to get over the fence and "meandered" into the airport.
He said Duncan could offer no rational explanation.
Duncan admitted entering a restricted zone of the airport at Dyce without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
Sheriff William Summers said: "It appears to be an extraordinary breach of security at the airport."
He said the maximum penalty was a financial one, and ordered Duncan, of Newmachar, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.
Aberdeen International Airport said in a statement: "The safety and security of our airport is paramount.
"We thank our staff and partners who quickly identified this incident which reached a swift conclusion."