Man shouted racially aggravated comments at Celtic players
- Published
A man has admitted shouting racially aggravated comments at Celtic players during a match with Aberdeen.
Ian Stewart, 55, was heard making the "abusive and derogatory" remarks during an evening match at Pittodrie on 9 February this year.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when Stewart had arrived at the midweek game he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, before making the comments.
Sentence was deferred for background reports.
Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that during the game Stewart was behaving in an aggressive manner towards the Celtic fans.
He was later heard shouting comments at two players which were perceived to be racist.
Sheriff William Summers said: "These offences must be viewed seriously."
Stewart admitted breach of the peace which was racially aggravated.
Celtic won the game 3-2.