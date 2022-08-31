Aberdeen's Bon Accord shopping centre owners go into administration
- Published
The owners of Aberdeen's Bon Accord shopping centre have gone into administration.
Guernsey-based Aberdeen Retail 1 Ltd and Aberdeen Retail 2 Ltd are said to have suffered "unsustainable" cash flow problems due to the Covid pandemic, rising costs and "intense" competition.
A buyer is now being sought.
Administrators Azets said the city centre shopping venue would continue to operate as normal in the meantime until any sale.
The Bon Accord centre was built in 1990 and merged with the adjacent St Nicholas centre in 2020.
It has branches of major stores including Next, Boots and Waterstones.
Azets restructuring partner James Fennessey said the sale offered a "very strong brand name and awareness".
"We are keen to try and find a buyer promptly," he said.