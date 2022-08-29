Man charged with attempted murder of woman, 84, in Moray
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 84-year-old woman was assaulted in Moray.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Forres.
Officers were called to Oyster Catcher Close at about 22:00 on Sunday. A police cordon was set up around a property on the street.
Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged. The woman remains in a serious condition at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.