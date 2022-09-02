Brenda Page: Trial of man accused of 1978 murder set for February
The trial of an 81-year-old man accused of murdering his former wife 44 years ago in Aberdeen is set to take place in February.
The body of Brenda Page, 32, was found in the city's Allan Street in 1978.
Christopher Harrisson was due to go on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last week, but then sought a new legal team.
New representation has now been identified. A three-week trial is set to start on 20 February in Aberdeen.
Mr Harrisson is also accused of assault, breach of the peace, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
At the High Court in Aberdeen on Friday, Ximena Vengoechea, defending, said Brian McConnachie QC had been identified as the new senior counsel.
Advocate depute Alex Prentice said the case could be accommodated in Aberdeen by moving but not adjourning some trials.
Judge Lord Richardson said he was grateful for the efforts of counsel on both sides.
A fresh preliminary hearing will take place on 20 January in Edinburgh.