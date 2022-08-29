Lossiemouth caravan owners fear being forced to move
- Published
Long-term residents at a Moray caravan park have spoken of their fears after being told to upgrade or move on.
Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park was taken over by Park Holidays this year.
Park Holidays said some customers had been told their licence to occupy pitches would come to an end next year, and that they could change to a newer model or relocate.
However impacted owners have said the upgrade costs would be tens of thousands of pounds.
Caravan owner Joanne Wood said it was a friendly and safe community but now there was a feeling of isolation.
"Under the previous owner we were all given a contract which was renewable yearly, as long as you kept your van nice and paid your annual rental," she told BBC Radio Scotland.
"Park Holidays have come in and owners are being asked to upgrade or get out. Upgrading means a £40,000-plus upgrade. Who can afford that?
"People came here to stay for a long time with their initial van. Some people have been here over 10 years. People sold up their family homes and retired here."
She added: "People are generally compliant, we don't want a fight, we want to live a happy life.
"We are definitely going to take legal action if that's required. We will take advice."
Fellow owner Ian Bancroft said he and wife Jean bought their caravan in 2011.
"We were informed our licence agreement had expired," he said. "I was told because my van was over 10 years old it was considered to be an old van and I'd have to upgrade.
"I explained there was no way I could afford to, so the upshot was (next year) I would have to remove my caravan from the park.
"At the moment we have got, if you like, a six-month period of grace, but once that six months is up we're having to apply either for sheltered housing or council accommodation."
'Gesture of goodwill'
He added: "I am hoping that someone at Park Holidays will see sense and allow us to stay."
Park Holidays said in a statement: "When customers originally bought a holiday home at Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park, they signed a contract which specified the number of years they would be permitted to occupy the pitch in the holiday home they were buying.
"For a number of customers, that period is now approaching its end or, in some cases, ended a few years ago and they have been allowed to remain on an annually renewed licence. We have therefore written to all these customers advising them that their licence to occupy the pitch will come to an end on 31 March 2023.
"However, as a gesture of goodwill we have decided to extend to these customers the benefit of our group's Covid-19 support package which recognises that many owners were unable to use their holiday homes during lockdowns, and can therefore claim a six-month extension of their licence after it ends. Most customers will therefore be able to remain on the park until 30 September 2023."
The company said when the licence period expired, customers could sell the holiday home or relocate it to another park not owned by Park Holidays UK.
"Park Holidays will always endeavour to extend preferential buying terms to such customers, such as a generous part-exchange valuation, or a discount on a new or pre-owned model," the statement said.
"We are very grateful for these owners' loyalty over the years, and will give every assistance possible to helping those who choose to do so to acquire a replacement holiday home and continue enjoying stays at Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park."
Moray MP Douglas Ross has been involved after concerns were raised, and said he hoped that a way forward could be found.