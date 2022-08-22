Wind farm deals secured for three sites off Shetland
- Published
Wind farm agreements have been announced for three new developments in the waters around Shetland.
The projects, covering an area of just over 560km2, are expected to generate a total of 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of electricity.
They have all been offered option agreements as part of the Crown Estate's ScotWind clearing process.
The deal will see the successful applicants pay a total of £56m in option fees to the Scottish government.
Confirmation was announced as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Aberdeen for an offshore wind supply chain summit with Energy Secretary Michael Matheson and oil industry tycoon Sir Ian Wood.
Ms Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be crucial as Scotland seeks to become "one of the net-zero capitals of Europe".
She added: "ScotWind will deliver a new era in Scotland's offshore wind industry, representing the world's largest commercial round for floating offshore wind, and breaks new ground in putting large-scale floating wind technology on the map at gigawatt scale.
"It will provide several billion pounds more in rental revenues once projects become operational, to be invested for the benefit of the people of Scotland."
Colin Palmer, director of marine at Crown Estate Scotland, said the deal was "a fantastic result for Shetland and for Scotland".
He added: "These projects have significant potential to really boost Scotland's progress towards its net zero targets, including in relation to the opportunity around green hydrogen."