Boy aged 15 charged over serious Elgin shop fire
- Published
A teenager has been charged after a serious fire at shop premises in Elgin.
The incident happened at Poundland in the Moray town's High Street on Friday 12 August.
No-one was seriously injured but one person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel.
Police Scotland said: "A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Temporary road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the fire and made the area safe.