Whale feared dead in Shetland helped back into the sea

The Minke whale was rescued in Shetland

A stranded Minke whale which was presumed dead has been safely returned to the sea in Shetland.

Wildlife body NatureScot received a call on Wednesday morning following reports of a dead whale at Levenwick.

However, when they arrived it was found the mammal was still breathing, and a rescue operation swung into action.

Marine wildlife specialists and a group of helpers managed to slide the whale back into the water using a tarpaulin, and helped it out of the shallows.

NatureScot's Karen Hall described the rescue as a "phenomenal" effort.

Karen Hall
The whale was returned to the sea

"It came as a bit of a surprise to find it still alive," she said.

"Lots of phoning later and we had a concerted group of Levenwick and nearby folk ready and willing to help, plus a couple of visitors who happened to be holidaying in the village.

"It was a young Minke in good body condition with no obvious injuries. We kept it damp and cold. We managed to get a tarpaulin under it and with a bit of effort to lift it into the water.

"From then we were trying to keep it steady - stranded whales need a bit of time to regain their equilibrium. Gradually it got stronger and began to turn itself when it approached the shallows and then it was off. I saw it surface twice in deeper, and then it was gone."

She added: "Yet again it's a brilliant example of the Shetland community coming together to help."

Karen Hall
The whale was kept damp during the rescue

