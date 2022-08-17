Whale feared dead in Shetland helped back into the sea
- Published
A stranded Minke whale which was presumed dead has been safely returned to the sea in Shetland.
Wildlife body NatureScot received a call on Wednesday morning following reports of a dead whale at Levenwick.
However, when they arrived it was found the mammal was still breathing, and a rescue operation swung into action.
Marine wildlife specialists and a group of helpers managed to slide the whale back into the water using a tarpaulin, and helped it out of the shallows.
NatureScot's Karen Hall described the rescue as a "phenomenal" effort.
"It came as a bit of a surprise to find it still alive," she said.
"Lots of phoning later and we had a concerted group of Levenwick and nearby folk ready and willing to help, plus a couple of visitors who happened to be holidaying in the village.
"It was a young Minke in good body condition with no obvious injuries. We kept it damp and cold. We managed to get a tarpaulin under it and with a bit of effort to lift it into the water.
"From then we were trying to keep it steady - stranded whales need a bit of time to regain their equilibrium. Gradually it got stronger and began to turn itself when it approached the shallows and then it was off. I saw it surface twice in deeper, and then it was gone."
She added: "Yet again it's a brilliant example of the Shetland community coming together to help."