Harmful blue-green algae warning issued in Aberdeenshire
- Published
A warning has been issued to watch out for potential harmful blue-green algae in lochs and ponds in Aberdeenshire.
Blooms of blue-green algae - or cyanobacteria - can be toxic to humans and animals.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said it was aware of "potential instances" in Aberdeenshire.
Haddo Country Park, between Ellon and Methlick, has warned visitors of a potential bloom in its lake after a dog died.
The case has been reported to Sepa.
Nearby Fyvie Castle is also warning visitors there to take care around its lake.
Do not touch
Sepa said the algae can thrive in prolonged warm weather.
While it is said to be unlikely in rivers, it can grow in areas of low water flow and stagnant backwaters.
Sepa said people should not touch anything suspected to be a bloom, or allow children or pets to come into contact with water where it may be present.
The agency added it was working closely with Aberdeenshire Council on the potential instances in the area.
Anyone concerned about a potential incident can contact the 24-hour pollution reporting line on 0800 80 70 60 or through an online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.