Aberdeen Airport flights suspended due to runway repairs
- Published
Flights have been suspended at Aberdeen International Airport to allow repair work to be carried out on the runway.
Airport operator AGS said it was to enable the "unscheduled maintenance" to be carried out safely.
It apologised to passengers, and said they were being given vouchers for refreshments during the work.
"We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption," AGS said in a statement on Monday.
Passengers have been advised to contact their airline for specific flight information.