Aberdeen Airport flights suspended due to runway repairs
- Published
Flights at Aberdeen International Airport were suspended on Monday to allow repair work to be carried out on the runway.
Airport operator AGS said it was to enable the "unscheduled maintenance" to be carried out safely.
It apologised to passengers, and said they were given vouchers for refreshments during the work.
AGS said in a later statement on Monday afternoon the work had been completed and full operations had resumed.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information," the statement added.