Scotland's first female bishop suspended amid bullying claims
Scotland's first female bishop has been suspended following allegations of bullying.
The Rt Rev Anne Dyer, 65, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney in the Scottish Episcopal Church, will now face a disciplinary process.
The Scottish Episcopal Church said it had received two formal complaints alleging misconduct.
But it but stressed the suspension "does not constitute disciplinary action".
The church also said the move did not imply any assumption that "misconduct has been committed".
It comes after a 122-page document that alleged sustained bullying - as well as concerns about the finances and governances of the diocese - was sent to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator.
Last year a separate report into allegations of bullying against Bishop Dyer recommended she leave her role.
The report for the Scottish Episcopal Church claimed her diocese was suffering from "systemic dysfunction".
Bishop Dyer responded by saying she had faced "significant bullying and harassment" since she took up the role in 2018.