Western Isles MP criticised over 'hook up for free electricity' plan
- Published
An MP has been criticised by the energy regulator for saying consumers who can't get an electricity meter fitted should access free power by connecting supply direct to the fuse box.
People in Orkney have told the BBC they are unable to move into homes as firms are not connecting new customers.
SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil says the prospect of those affected getting free energy would force suppliers to act.
However, Ofgem said that would be dangerous and against the law.
Mr MacNeil, the MP for the Western Isles (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), said connecting to the fuse box would have to be done by a qualified electrician.
It comes as the rising cost of energy is thought to be making some suppliers reluctant to take on new customers.
Pauline Sinclair told BBC Scotland that building a new home had always been her dream, but finishing it had become a nightmare.
Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year.
And she is not alone, as other energy customers are reporting similar difficulties with meter installations.
Industry body Energy UK insists it is a decision for suppliers as to whether they take on new commercial contracts.
Ofgem said suppliers must offer to supply a domestic household once approached by a customer, including where this necessitates the installation of a meter to enable supply.
But Mr MacNeil said customers were being let down and should consider direct action.
The MP said he had been raising the issue of energy companies refusing to install meters in new homes with the UK government and Ofgem since the start of the year.
Supplies are supposed to go into the house via a meter, but Mr MacNeil has told householders to "put it from mains to fuse box until these guys get round to putting a meter in".
An Ofgem spokesperson said: "We would urge any consumer who is worried about their electricity connection to contact local suppliers, as suppliers are obligated under our robust rules to connect a home following a consumer request."
They added that electricity companies could pursue consumers who try to get free power, even if they don't have a contract with a supplier.
And the spokesperson stressed that consumers should under no circumstances attempt to connect their electricity themselves.
A similar issue is also affecting some commercial developments.
Stephen Kemp, managing director of Orkney Builders, says he can't get any of the energy supply companies to fit connections in a small development of energy-efficient homes for social rent. They remain empty, awaiting their first tenants.
But the rules are different for non-domestic consumers, with no obligation on companies to enter into supply contracts with them, even if they are institutional landlords.
Industry body Energy UK pointed to the "record-high international wholesale gas costs over the past year" which, it said, has led to 30 suppliers going out of business because they were unable to recoup their costs.
But Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said the situation was "a textbook example of market failure".
And he said Ofgem is "great at launching investigations which then just disappear into the ether.
"What we really need is not another investigation. We need enforcement for the rules they say they've got in place."
Ofgem has not responded to those comments, but did say it was due to meet MPs "shortly", to address this issue. It is understood that meeting will take place later on Wednesday.